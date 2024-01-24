Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Uisce Eireann completes repairs on Lough Mourne trunk but there may still be issues

Uisce Éireann says it is working to restore normal water supply to a number of customers on the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply Scheme following a burst to a trunk water main yesterday.

They say repairs to the burst main have been successfully completed, however customers may continue to experience outages and low pressure as the water supply resumes.

In particular customers in Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Glenfin, Convoy, Drumkeen and surrounding areas may be impacted.

Following the repair to the water main, it may take some time for normal supply to fully restore to all areas, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

