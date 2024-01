A South Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that they need to unite as one to send a strong message to bring an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

The Dail is currently debating a Social Democrats motion calling on Ireland to intervene in favour of South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague.

The motion will be voted on later.

Deputy Marian Harkin says she and other elected representatives need to unite as one voice: