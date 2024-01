Castlefinn has once again fallen victim to the elements as the main road flooded with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn.

McGlynn’s Restaurant called on Donegal County Council to take action in a social media post, saying it’s far too often that they are living in fear of losing their business.

Residential premises which have experienced severe flood damage in the past are also in the immediate vicinity.

Local Councillor Gary Doherty says it’s déjà vu: