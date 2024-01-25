Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
114 already fallen victim to scams this year

Gardaí in Donegal are urging the public to be on high alert when it comes to mobile scams, as last year seen a 30% increase nationally, while there has already been 114 reports this year so far.

They say scammers will contact you via text, email or by phone purporting to be from familiar, reputable companies.

They add that correspondence will appear authentic and those who fall victim shouldn’t feel ashamed.

While final figures aren’t complete yet, the total amount of money stolen from victims in 2023 is projected to exceed €10 million.

