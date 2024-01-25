Man’s body discovered in Letterkenny

Gardaí are currently at scene of an incident in Letterkenny this evening.
The body of a male has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Letterkenny.
Investigations are ongoing but it’s understand foul play is not suspected at this time.
