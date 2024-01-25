Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Banks let off the hook in EU Parliament’s report on defective concrete blocks – MEP Markey

Banks have been let off the hook in the European Parliament’s report on defective concrete blocks.

That’s according to Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey who says the report must be amended to ensure that financial institutions take a more proactive role in supporting affected homeowners.

The results of a fact-finding mission to Donegal by the European Petition’s Committee in November last year was presented earlier this week.

Mr Markey has repeated calls for banks to play a role in the defective block crisis:

