Community groups urged to apply for Local Enhancement Programme funding

Local community and voluntary groups are being invited to submit applications to DLDC under the Local Enhancement Programme 2024.

A national fund of €6 million is being made available.

The Local Enhancement Programme, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development is designed to ensure local priorities are identified and met, so as to improve and enhance community facilities for all.

The funding will provide capital supports essential for small community groups and organisations, particularly those who serve disadvantaged areas in rural and urban areas.

There will be a particular focus on small capital works and improvements, and the purchase of equipment for community use as well as a specific allocation to support Women’s groups in Donegal.

More details on the programme are available here

The closing date for applications is 3.30pm on Monday Febraury 26th.

