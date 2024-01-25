Delayed discharges putting pressure on LUH

The HSE yesterday advised patients to stay away from emergency departments if possible, as a number around the country are under “significant” pressure this week, among those being Letterkenny University Hospital.

Commenting on the matter, Donegal GP Dr. Ciaran O’Fearraigh said January typically brings challenges with surges in illnesses such as the flu, COVID, and RSV.

There are 24 delayed discharges currently in LUH.

Dr. O’Fearraigh told Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine ’til Noon show that it’s an issue in his area, in the east of the county: