Electoral Commission launches information campaign ahead of March 8th referendums

An independent information campaign is being launched this morning on the upcoming referendums in March.

Voters will be asked their views on the definition of a family and a woman’s place in the home.

Voters will be asked two questions in these referendums.

One would provide for a wider concept of what a family is defined as in the Constitution.

The second would delete the reference to the role of a woman in the home and insert new wording to recognise family care.

Voters will be asked if ‘yes’ they support or ‘no’ reject these changes.

This morning An Coimisiún Toghcháin, the country’s independent electoral commission will explain the issues being voted on, and ask people to make sure they are registered to vote.

Voting takes place on International Women’s Day on March 8th.

The Referendum Handbook can be downloaded HERE

 

 

 

25 January 2024
