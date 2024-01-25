ESB still dealing with 22 power outages in Donegal

There are still a few hundred homes and businesses without power in Donegal as ESB crews work to repair the last of the damage caused by storms Isha and Jocelyn.

There are 22 outages being dealt, mainly concentrated in the Inishowen, Fanad, Letterkenny and Finn Valley areas.

ESB Networks says they are now dealing with the most difficult cases, with hopes that most of the issues will be dealt with by 8 o’clock this evening.

Meanwhile, Uisce Eireann says reservoir works may cause supply disruptions to areas aroiond Letterkenny including Woodland Castle, Shannagh, Rosspark, Loughnagin, Lisnenan until midday today, while reports of a supply disruption in Barnesmore and surrounding areas are being investigated.