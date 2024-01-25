Government ‘doesn’t care’ about the effects of the hospital overcrowding crisis – Doherty

There were clashes in the Dail this afternoon between Sinn Fein and Tanaiste Michael Martin over the government’s approach to the overcrowding crisis.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Tanaiste that Cork University Hospital is at 300% capacity, a situation which is untenable, prompting angry exchanges between the Ceann Comhairle and Cork TD Cathal Gould, when the Sinn Fein Deputy attempted to intervene.

Deputy Doherty accused the government of not caring about the situation, a claim which Mr Martin denied………..