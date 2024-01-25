Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government ‘doesn’t care’ about the effects of the hospital overcrowding crisis – Doherty

There were clashes in the Dail this afternoon between Sinn Fein and Tanaiste Michael Martin over the government’s approach to the overcrowding crisis.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Tanaiste that Cork University Hospital is at 300% capacity, a situation which is untenable, prompting angry exchanges between the Ceann Comhairle and Cork TD Cathal Gould, when the Sinn Fein Deputy attempted to intervene.

Deputy Doherty accused the government of not caring about the situation, a claim which Mr Martin denied………..

 

Top Stories

Building Works
Top Stories, News

Over 640 new homes completed in Donegal in 2023

25 January 2024
Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government ‘doesn’t care’ about the effects of the hospital overcrowding crisis – Doherty

25 January 2024
Hospital Beds
News, Audio, Top Stories

Delayed discharges putting pressure on LUH

25 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 January 2024
