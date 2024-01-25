Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Head of Saolta announced as new REO for HSE West and North West

The head of Saolta is to become the Regional Executive Officer to lead HSE West and North West.

As part of the implementation of Sláintecare, the HSE is organising service delivery into six health regions.

Tony Canavan, the CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group is to take up the role of Regional Executive Officer, HSE West and North West on March 1st which will service Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, West Cavan, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

Mr Canavan has worked in health services in the West for over 30 years, holding a number of appointments high level management positions.

Each REO will be the accountable officer at Health Region level, responsible for the delivery of high-quality, safe, and accessible services.

They will report directly to the HSE CEO on the operation and management of the Health Regions and form part of the core HSE Senior Leadership Team, providing regional input into the development of national policies and standards.

Top Stories

cows
News, Top Stories

High number of farmers leaving the sector in Donegal – Irish Farmers Journal

25 January 2024
Tony Canavan 1
News, Top Stories

Head of Saolta announced as new REO for HSE West and North West

25 January 2024
Building Works
Top Stories, News

Over 640 new homes completed in Donegal in 2023

25 January 2024
Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government ‘doesn’t care’ about the effects of the hospital overcrowding crisis – Doherty

25 January 2024
