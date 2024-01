Figures published today by the Irish Farmers’ Journal say 1,400 Farmers exit farming each year, with half of those who leave located in Connacht, Clare, Kerry and Donegal.

In total, 13,455 farmers left the sector between 2011 and 2022, 476 of them in Donegal. Of those, 393 have left since 2016.

Amy Forde is News Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal.

She says the contrast between the Western and Eastern seaboards is striking……………