Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday January 25th

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday January 25th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday January 25th

25 January 2024
*** NO REPRODUCTION FEE *** DUBLIN : David Curtin, Chief Executive of .ie and Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Neale Richmond are pictured at the launch of the .ie Domain Profile Report 2023. The report is an annual exploration of the .ie database that is published by .ie, the national registry for .ie domain names. It analyses the entire .ie database and highlights several regulatory changes that will come into effect in 2024 and which will impact the wider digital landscape. Some of the key findings show that: almost nine in ten (88.57%) of .ie websites do not have e-commerce functionality there are considerably lower levels of cyber threats detected on .ie domains compared with international top-level domains .com, .eu and .uk the exponential Covid growth tapered off in 2023, resulting in flat growth of new .ie domain registrations up 0.34% to 48,689 on 2022 Picture Conor McCabe Photography. MEDIA CONTACT : eleanor@thereputationsagency.ie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal records largest growth in new .ie domains in 2023

25 January 2024
College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Third level members of TUI vote for industrial action

25 January 2024
cows
News, Top Stories

High number of farmers leaving the sector in Donegal – Irish Farmers Journal

25 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday January 25th

25 January 2024
*** NO REPRODUCTION FEE *** DUBLIN : David Curtin, Chief Executive of .ie and Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Neale Richmond are pictured at the launch of the .ie Domain Profile Report 2023. The report is an annual exploration of the .ie database that is published by .ie, the national registry for .ie domain names. It analyses the entire .ie database and highlights several regulatory changes that will come into effect in 2024 and which will impact the wider digital landscape. Some of the key findings show that: almost nine in ten (88.57%) of .ie websites do not have e-commerce functionality there are considerably lower levels of cyber threats detected on .ie domains compared with international top-level domains .com, .eu and .uk the exponential Covid growth tapered off in 2023, resulting in flat growth of new .ie domain registrations up 0.34% to 48,689 on 2022 Picture Conor McCabe Photography. MEDIA CONTACT : eleanor@thereputationsagency.ie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal records largest growth in new .ie domains in 2023

25 January 2024
College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Third level members of TUI vote for industrial action

25 January 2024
cows
News, Top Stories

High number of farmers leaving the sector in Donegal – Irish Farmers Journal

25 January 2024
Tony Canavan 1
News, Top Stories

Head of Saolta announced as new REO for HSE West and North West

25 January 2024
Building Works
Top Stories, News

Over 640 new homes completed in Donegal in 2023

25 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube