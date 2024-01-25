Plans to progress for social housing at old Stranorlar Fire Station site

A plan to demolish the old fire station in Stranorlar and replace it with eight social housing units for older people will come before Donegal County Council for part 8 planning permission on Monday.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says with 18 special social housing units for older people expected to be completed and ready to let in June this year, 2024 is set to be a very important one for housing provision.

He says the development of the old fire station site is something that local people have been seeking for a long time, and he’s happy to finally see progress……