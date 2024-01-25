Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Plans to progress for social housing at old Stranorlar Fire Station site

A plan to demolish the old fire station in Stranorlar and replace it with eight social housing units for older people will come before Donegal County Council for part 8 planning permission on Monday.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says with 18 special social housing units for older people expected to be completed and ready to let in June this year, 2024 is set to be a very important one for housing provision.

He says the development of the old fire station site is something that local people have been seeking for a long time, and he’s happy to finally see progress……

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Referendum 2
News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission launches information campaign ahead of March 8th referendums

25 January 2024
Stranorlar Fire Station Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to progress for social housing at old Stranorlar Fire Station site

25 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

New deadline for return of Stormont institutions in February 8th

25 January 2024
dungiven
News, Top Stories

Police trying to trace van as man is charged in connection with Dungiven incident

25 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Referendum 2
News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission launches information campaign ahead of March 8th referendums

25 January 2024
Stranorlar Fire Station Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to progress for social housing at old Stranorlar Fire Station site

25 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

New deadline for return of Stormont institutions in February 8th

25 January 2024
dungiven
News, Top Stories

Police trying to trace van as man is charged in connection with Dungiven incident

25 January 2024
Power Thurs am
News, Top Stories

ESB still dealing with 22 power outages in Donegal

25 January 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Community groups urged to apply for Local Enhancement Programme funding

25 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube