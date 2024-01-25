Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we are joined by Christopher whose struggling to have his families needs met through the Defective Concrete Scheme, Donegal Mountain Rescue is on appealing for volunteers and Phil wonders if Donegal’s electricity infrastructure is more vulnerable to wind than that in NI:

In this hour we discuss the future of printed media, there’s a fundraiser for victims of a lightening strike in Newtowncunningham and we chat toe The Wee Donegal Mammy:

Yohanna is struggling to register a van in the republic, we hear of the experiences of a former landlord, look at delayed discharges from LUH and hear calls for a new national school in Milford: