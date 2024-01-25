Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we are joined by Christopher whose struggling to have his families needs met through the Defective Concrete Scheme, Donegal Mountain Rescue is on appealing for volunteers and Phil wonders if Donegal’s electricity infrastructure is more vulnerable to wind than that in NI:

In this hour we discuss the future of printed media, there’s a fundraiser for victims of a lightening strike in Newtowncunningham and we chat toe The Wee Donegal Mammy:

Yohanna is struggling to register a van in the republic, we hear of the experiences of a former landlord, look at delayed discharges from LUH and hear calls for a new national school in Milford:

Top Stories

Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government ‘doesn’t care’ about the effects of the hospital overcrowding crisis – Doherty

25 January 2024
Hospital Beds
News, Audio, Top Stories

Delayed discharges putting pressure on LUH

25 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 January 2024
Cattle trailer
News, Top Stories

PSNI issue appeal for stolen cattle trailer

25 January 2024
