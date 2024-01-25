Police trying to trace van as man is charged in connection with Dungiven incident

In County Derry, a 30 year old man has been charged by detectives investigating reports that a number of masked and armed men entered licensed premises in Dungiven on Friday evening last.

He is charged with professing membership of a proscribed organisation, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and is due in court in Ballymena later.

The PSNI say investigations are ongoing, and they’re anxious to speak to anyone who has information on the whereabouts or movement of a white Peugeot Partner van bearing the registration MK62 POA.