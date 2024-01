This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by Eamon McGee to look ahead to Donegal’s Division 2 league opener with Cork and the Division 1 campaigns for Tyrone and Derry.

We hear from Kyle McBride and Eamon Kelly who are about to embark on their respective European and World Rally Championship campaigns plus Declan Kerr looks ahead to Friday’s 48th Donegal Sports Star Awards.