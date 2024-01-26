ATU to host University Fitness Games this weekend

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will host the first ever University Fitness Games this Saturday 27 January at the universities Letterkenny campus. Third level students enrolled in universities from all over the island of Ireland will compete to see who the fittest student in Ireland is. This is the first event of its kind in terms of its target audience, and the hope is it will grow from strength to strength in the coming years.

Speaking about the event, Michael Murphy, Head of Sport at ATU Donegal said; “we are delighted to be hosting this event in An Danlann Sports Centre, Letterkenny. This event is targeting students of all fitness levels within the third-level sector, with all kinds of abilities. I would greatly encourage students to consider the challenge”.

The event is being led out by the sports academic team and sports students at ATU Donegal. Neil Barrett, Sports Lecturer at ATU Donegal outlined the scale and structure of the event, as ATU looks to profile and target the rapidly growing “fitness industry” market sector.

This event currently has 120 individual competitors registered including an adapted athlete category. Competitors will take part in a 60-minute workout which will test their strength, power, endurance, and speed.

Speaking about the competition ethos, Michael Margey, Head of Faculty of Business at ATU Donegal commented: “this event is not just for elite athletes. It is for all individuals who wish to test their fitness levels, whilst participating in a day of fun and hopefully meeting new friends. We are delighted to be the first to launch this type of event to the third-level sector.”

This event is open to the public from 9am until 3.30pm. It promises to be a great spectacle, different to regular sporting events that take place in the region, so please do come along to An Danlann, ATU Donegal.