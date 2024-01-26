Council urged to concentrate efforts on East Donegal

The Economic Development section of Donegal County Council is being urged to concentrate additional efforts on East Donegal.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says currently, there is too much emphasis on the larger population centres in the county at the expense of other areas.

He’s raised concerns that there appears to be no plan or strategy to improve enterprise and tourism opportunities in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District.

Councillor McGowan says they have repeatedly asked as a collective for a detailed report to outline what is being done in the MD: