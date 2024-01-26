Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Councillors seek safety measures at Killylastin outside Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is carrying out a safety assessment in the vicinity of the Gleann Rua and Killylastin Heights estates off the Windyhall Road on the outskirts of Letterkennny.

If measures are required, officials say they will consider the appropriate solutions and seek funding for the work.

Cllrs Gerry McMonagle and Donal Coyle both had motions on the issue before a recent meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District.

Cllr Coyle says the speed of cars on the road, coupled with the poor vision lines for drivers trying to get out of the estates, creates a situation which needs to be addressed……..

 

Entrance to An Gleann Rua. Pic above shows entrance to Killylastin Heights.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

7% of Donegal homes BER audited got top marks

26 January 2024
Gleann Rua
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillors seek safety measures at Killylastin outside Letterkenny

26 January 2024
money cash budget euro (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Agreement reached on new public sector pay deal

26 January 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outages for Greencastle and surrounding areas

26 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

7% of Donegal homes BER audited got top marks

26 January 2024
Gleann Rua
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillors seek safety measures at Killylastin outside Letterkenny

26 January 2024
money cash budget euro (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Agreement reached on new public sector pay deal

26 January 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outages for Greencastle and surrounding areas

26 January 2024
court
News, Top Stories

Strabane man to appear before court on drug charges

26 January 2024
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Media Minister believes RTE Board should remain in place for now

26 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube