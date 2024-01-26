Councillors seek safety measures at Killylastin outside Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is carrying out a safety assessment in the vicinity of the Gleann Rua and Killylastin Heights estates off the Windyhall Road on the outskirts of Letterkennny.

If measures are required, officials say they will consider the appropriate solutions and seek funding for the work.

Cllrs Gerry McMonagle and Donal Coyle both had motions on the issue before a recent meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District.

Cllr Coyle says the speed of cars on the road, coupled with the poor vision lines for drivers trying to get out of the estates, creates a situation which needs to be addressed……..

Entrance to An Gleann Rua. Pic above shows entrance to Killylastin Heights.