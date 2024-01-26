Eamonn Kellly wants to build on last years achievement in highly competitive JWRC

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and Monaghan based co-driver Conor Mohan will be amongst a record-breaking entry list for this years Junior World Rally Championship.

Kelly, the outgoing Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Award Young Driver of the Year returns to the J-WRC for the second time and will be on the start line at new months Rally Sweden.

Kelly graduated to the JWRC in 2023 having claimed the Junior British Rally Championship title the previous season. A consistent drive earned him his sole victory on only his second WRC rally in Croatia last year.

Eamonn has been telling Highland’s Chris Ashmore he is looking to build on his achievement in Croatia and is buzzing for the competition this year.