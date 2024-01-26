Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Eamonn Kellly wants to build on last years achievement in highly competitive JWRC

Frosses native Eamonn Kelly.

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and Monaghan based co-driver Conor Mohan will be amongst a record-breaking entry list for this years Junior World Rally Championship.

Kelly, the outgoing Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Award Young Driver of the Year returns to the J-WRC for the second time and will be on the start line at new months Rally Sweden.

Kelly graduated to the JWRC in 2023 having claimed the Junior British Rally Championship title the previous season. A consistent drive earned him his sole victory on only his second WRC rally in Croatia last year.

Eamonn has been telling Highland’s Chris Ashmore he is looking to build on his achievement in Croatia and is buzzing for the competition this year.

Electricity
News, Top Stories

Energia follow suit and announce price cuts

26 January 2024
Ballybofey Main Street
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to concentrate efforts on East Donegal

26 January 2024
angrianan
News, Audio, Top Stories

POW accused of being anti-tourism over access to Grianan of Aileach

26 January 2024
HR-Breaking-News
News, Top Stories

Man’s body discovered in Letterkenny

25 January 2024
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday January 25th

25 January 2024
*** NO REPRODUCTION FEE *** DUBLIN : David Curtin, Chief Executive of .ie and Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Neale Richmond are pictured at the launch of the .ie Domain Profile Report 2023. The report is an annual exploration of the .ie database that is published by .ie, the national registry for .ie domain names. It analyses the entire .ie database and highlights several regulatory changes that will come into effect in 2024 and which will impact the wider digital landscape. Some of the key findings show that: almost nine in ten (88.57%) of .ie websites do not have e-commerce functionality there are considerably lower levels of cyber threats detected on .ie domains compared with international top-level domains .com, .eu and .uk the exponential Covid growth tapered off in 2023, resulting in flat growth of new .ie domain registrations up 0.34% to 48,689 on 2022 Picture Conor McCabe Photography. MEDIA CONTACT : eleanor@thereputationsagency.ie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal records largest growth in new .ie domains in 2023

25 January 2024

