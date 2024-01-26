Exciting year ahead for Kyle McBride

Donegal rally driver Kyle McBride will compete in the Junior European Rally Championship this year.

The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member has acquired a Peugeot 208 Rally4 for the six-round campaign which starts at Rally Hungary in April.

The 20-year-old Carndonagh man is keen to build on his progress after finishing a close second in last year’s Junior British Rally Championship in only his second year in Rally4 machinery.

Kyle has been telling Highland’s Chris Ashmore there’s exciting times ahead in 2024 and he’s hopeful of finalising a package which will allow him to do all six rounds: