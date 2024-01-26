Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former Donegal Rally Winner and COC Austin Frazer passes away

The Donegal Motor Club has paid tribute to Austin Frazer who passed away on Thursday.

The Fermanagh man was Clerk of the Course in the early days of the Donegal International Rally and would go on to win the event in 1977 with Billy Coleman and ten years later in 87 with the great Bertie Fisher.

The Motor Club said “Austin was instrumental in putting the Donegal Rally on the map as one of the best events in Europe right from the start. As Clerk of the Course he set standards that others had to follow”

Austin’s Funeral Service will take place in Enniskillen on Sunday afternoon.

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday January 26th

26 January 2024
hgomneless dec
News, Top Stories

Slight rise in number of families and dependent children registered homeless in the North West

26 January 2024
esb networks
News, Top Stories

Safety warning issued as street lights aren’t being repaired in the aftermath of Isha and Jocelyn

26 January 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Unsustainable pressure on hospitals highlights negative impact of HSE recruitment freeze – IMO

26 January 2024
