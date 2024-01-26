Former Donegal Rally Winner and COC Austin Frazer passes away

The Donegal Motor Club has paid tribute to Austin Frazer who passed away on Thursday.

The Fermanagh man was Clerk of the Course in the early days of the Donegal International Rally and would go on to win the event in 1977 with Billy Coleman and ten years later in 87 with the great Bertie Fisher.

The Motor Club said “Austin was instrumental in putting the Donegal Rally on the map as one of the best events in Europe right from the start. As Clerk of the Course he set standards that others had to follow”

Austin’s Funeral Service will take place in Enniskillen on Sunday afternoon.