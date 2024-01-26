Media Minister believes RTE Board should remain in place for now

The Media Minister believes the RTE Board should remain in place – for now.

Catherine Martin says a Grant Thornton report into Toy Show The Musical highlights “serious failings” in governance, oversight and financial management.

The RTE Board acknowledged a significant lapse in oversight, with the report into the 2-point-2 million euro flop showing a ‘significant risk’ that it would never break even.

Minister Catherine Martin says she’s waiting for Government-Commissioned reports on the RTE saga, and says the Board will stay for the time being: