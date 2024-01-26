Slight rise in number of families and dependent children registered homeless in the North West

There were 54 homeless adults accessing emergency accommodation in Donegal in the last week of December, down eight on the November figure.

In the North West, encompassing Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, the figure was 142, down two.

However, there was an increase in the number of families registered as homeless in the region, with 19 families accessing services at the end of last month compared to 15 in November. Within those families, there were 48 dependent children registered in December, up 15 on the previous month.

Nationally, 13,318 people were registered as homeless over Christmas, down 196 on the November figure.

3,962 of those were children, down 369.

