Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel this morning is Michael White, Michael McLaughlin and Doreen Sheridan Kennedy. Topics include the ICJ case on Israel, Toy Show the musical and the future of media in Ireland:

In this hour we hear about the work of Vision Ireland and how you support them through Radio Bingo – later Sean Quinn previews Highland Radio’s Hospitality Sector Awards:

‘That’s Entertainment’ with Michael and Daithi includes news on a host of film out this year shot in Donegal and an amazing live musical performance:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb networks
News, Top Stories

Safety warning issued as street lights aren’t being repaired in the aftermath of Isha and Jocelyn

26 January 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Unsustainable pressure on hospitals highlights negative impact of HSE recruitment freeze – IMO

26 January 2024
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Letterkenny

26 January 2024
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Public Government and unions agree new public sector pay deal

26 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

esb networks
News, Top Stories

Safety warning issued as street lights aren’t being repaired in the aftermath of Isha and Jocelyn

26 January 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Unsustainable pressure on hospitals highlights negative impact of HSE recruitment freeze – IMO

26 January 2024
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Letterkenny

26 January 2024
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Public Government and unions agree new public sector pay deal

26 January 2024
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government considering EU report on defective blocks – McConalogue

26 January 2024
Fri Power Outages
News, Top Stories

Some properties in Donegal still remain without power following Storms Isha and Jocelyn

26 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube