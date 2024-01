A new public sector pay deal will see wage increases of more than 10 per cent.

This morning government and union representatives agreed on an increase of 10.25 per cent over-two-and a half years.

The previous public sector pay agreement ran out at the end of last year, with workers’ unions demanding pay hikes of 12.5 per cent.

Minister for Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe, says the lowest paid public servants should see the most benefits………..