Some homes and businesses in Donegal are still without power following Storms Isha and Jocelyn.

ESB crews have been working to restore supply in the county with additional crews from Cork and the UK deployed to assist.

It could be 8pm tonight before power is restored to all.

The areas still impacted by power outages include; Glenties, Ballyshannon, Dungloe, Newtowncunningham and Raphoe.