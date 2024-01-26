Unsustainable pressure on hospitals highlights negative impact of HSE recruitment freeze – IMO

The unsustainable pressure on hospitals across the country highlights the negative impact of the ongoing HSE recruitment freeze.

That’s according to the Irish Medical Organisation who says despite the HSE being aware of the negative impact the policy is having on patients, staff and services it is failing to lift the recruitment ban.

Hospitals, including Letterkenny University Hospital have been under significant pressure this week with Saolta earlier urging people to consider all care options before presenting to the ED.

Dr Rachel McNamara, Chair of the IMO’s NCHD Committee says patients continue to suffer in hospitals: