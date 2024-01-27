Calls for more action to reduce homelessness

There must be a much bigger impact on reducing the number of people who are homeless.

That’s the view of Social Democrats Housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan after a slight drop in homeless figures.

13,318 people were living in emergency accommodation in December – down 1.5% on the previous month.

In Donegal, 54 adults were homeless last month. Meanwhile there was a 45% increase in the number of children accessing emergency accommodation.

Deputy O’Callaghan says the almost 4,000 children homeless in Ireland is too high: