Case of Donegal Lord highlighted in HoC during bill on British Citizenship rights

A Donegal born Lord will soon be able to receive a British Passport.

It’s after DUP MP Gavin Robinson’s Private Member’s Bill passed its second reading stage in the House of Commons yesterday. It seeks to extend provision for British citizenship, including the right to hold a British Passport, to those born in the Republic of Ireland since 1949 and who have then settled in Northern Ireland.

Speaking in the House of Commons Mr Robinson outlined how despite living in Northern Ireland and holding numerous positions within Parliament, Lord William Hay of Ballyore was not able to obtain a British passport: