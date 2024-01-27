Derry beat Harps as season prep continues

Derry City and Finn Harps continued their pre-season preparations on Friday night at the Brandywell.

Derry would take a 2-0 victory at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Mark Connolly and Ben Doherty scored the goals for the Candystrips on the night.

Derry start their Premier Division campaign at home to Drogheda United on Friday 1th February while Harps get up and running in the First Division against Longford Town on Saturday 17th February.