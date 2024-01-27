Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Flanagan sets new Donegal indoor record; O’Gailín runs sub-4 mile

Roisin Flanagan of Finn Valley AC. File Photo: @AthleticsNI

Roisin Flanaghan of Finn Valley AC set a new Donegal indoor record in the United States as she clocked a time of 4:40.12  to win a mile event.  She was competing in the New Mexico Team Open Women’s 1 Mile Run, and was more than nine seconds ahead of Elena Carey who was second.

Meanwhile, Oisin O’Gailín, also of Finn Valley AC, recorded a sub-4 minute mile at the John Thomas Terrier Classic meet in Boston as he finished in 3 minutes 58.28 seconds. He was fifth in a strong field in heat two in a race won by Boston College’s Steven Jackson.

At the same meeting, Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran smashed the Irish 5,000 metres record as he finished in 13 minutes, 12.56 seconds.

 

