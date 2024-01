Oisin Orr named Donegal Sports Star for second time

Donegal Jockey Oisin Orr was named Donegal Sports Star for 2023 at the 48th hosting of the awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday night.

In November, Orr won the lucrative Bahrain International Trophy for trainer Richard Fahey on Spirit Dancer, a horse part owned by Alex Ferguson.

It’s the second overall win for Orr, his first success was in 2020 when he won the Irish St Ledger.

Since then he has moved to the UK and has had success alongside trainer Fahey.

List of Donegal Sports Star Award winners for 2023.

ATHLETICS

Kelly Mc Grory, Tír Chonaill A.C.

BADMINTON

Rachael Darragh, Raphoe

BASKETBALL

Lauren Foy, Ballyshannon 88ers Basketball Club

BOXING

Danny Duffy, Raphoe A.B.C.

COACH / MANAGER

Martin Regan, CLG Naomh Conaill

CUE SPORTS

Ben McMenamin, Raphoe

CYCLING

Jamie Meehan, Mountcharles

DARTS

Adrian Devine, Buncrana

EQUESTRIAN

Oisin Orr, Rathmullan

SPECIAL ATHLETE

Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny

Daniel O’Reilly, Letterkenny

David Crawford, Donegal Town

Hughie Sweeney, Gweedore

Vicki McGill, North West Special Olympics Club

GAELIC FOOTBALL

Oisin Gallen, Sean MacCumhaills

HOCKEY

Wendy Patterson, Raphoe Hockey Club

HURLING

Gerry Gilmore, Setanta

MARTIAL ARTS

Erin McCole, Ulster Karate-Do Federation

MOTOR CYCLING

Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan

MOTOR SPORT

Ryan MacHugh, Frosses & Declan Boyle, Glenties

PARA-ATHLETE

Alan Patterson, Killygordon

ROWING

Michael O’Boyle, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

RUGBY

Sadhbh Mc Grath, Cooke R.C. / Ulster

SEA ANGLING

Orlagh McLean, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club

SOCCER

Erin McLaughlin, Peamount United

SURFING

Bea Greenberg, Donegal Bay Board Riders

SWIMMING

Cora Rooney, Enniskillen Lakelanders

PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY

Noah Mc Guire, Scoil an Chaisil, Gleann Cholm Cille

PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL

Jasmine Barrett Doherty, Scoil Mhuire, Milford

SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY

Odhran McBrearty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL

Keri Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

APPRECIATION

Padraig Mac Aodha, Gweedore United F.C.

Peadar McGranaghan, Finn Valley A.C.

CLUB

Finn Valley A.C.

TEAM

Cockhill Celtic Ulster Senior League Team

PRIMARY SCHOOL (SMALL <100) Scoil Mhuire, Doire Beaga PRIMARY SCHOOL (LARGE >100)

St. Aengus N.S., Bridgend

PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER

Ciaran Gallagher, Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin, Letterkenny

SECONDARY SCHOOL

Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny

SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER

Michelle McDaid, Crana College, Buncrana

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

Donegal Short Mat Bowls Team

BRENDAN MCDAID MEMORIAL SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Gartan Open Water Swimmers North Channel Swim Team

SPORTING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Joe Barr, Newtowncunningham

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Donegal Dragons

YOUTH

Caolan McFadden, Loreto Community School, Milford / Cranford A.C.

HALL OF FAME

Tom Conaghan, Donegal Town

OVERALL DONEGAL SPORTS STAR 2023 SHORTLIST

Oisin Orr, Rathmullan