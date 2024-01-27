OPW fails to respond to DCC request for rescue slipway in Letterkenny

It’s emerged the OPW hasn’t responded to Letterkenny Municipal District after a motion was moved last November calling for the development of a slipway on the River Swilly between Letterkenny’s Port Bridge and Oldtown Bridge to enable rescue boats access to the river.

The issue had been raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who said searches have been hampered in the past because boats couldn’t get on to the water.

Officials told him the motion was conveyed to the OPW, and they’re still awaiting a response.

Cllr McMonagle says given the importance of the issue, the OPW needs to get back to the council and agree to come to Letterkenny to address this and other concerns……..