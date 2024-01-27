Porter and Kennedy on target as ‘Stute leave it late to draw

Mikhail Kennedy struck in the 90th minute to equalise for Institute as they drew 2-2 with Ards and remain top of the Irish League Championship.

Caoimhin Porter (who is on loan from Derry City and who spend much of last season with Finn Harps) had got them back on level terms shortly after half-time.

‘Stute are one point clear of Dundela, but have played two games more.

Dergview drew 1-1 with Bangor who are third, three points adrift of ‘Stute but with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, in the Premier Division leaders Linfield lost 2-1 at home to Dungannon Swifts.