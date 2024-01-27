Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Public urged to have their say on Letterkenny Active Travel Project

People in Letterkenny are being urged to have their say on the town’s Active Travel Project.

A public information event is being held this Monday.

Donegal County Council is seeking to establish high quality continuous footway and cycleway routes in Letterkenny, to promote active travel journeys from residential areas to key education, employment, commercial, recreational, retail and tourist destinations.

It’s proposed a shared walking and cycling facility be developed along the Convent Road while plans for the Kilmacrennan Road include the establishment of a new segregated cycling facility.

Both schemes are currently at planning stage.

Donegal County Council is inviting members of the public and interested parties to have their say on the proposals.

The public information event takes place at the Letterkenny Public Service Centre on Monday between 3pm and 7pm.

Plans are also available for viewing online.

The closing date for submissions is 4pm on Friday February 9th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal_cycle_01
News, Top Stories

Public urged to have their say on Letterkenny Active Travel Project

27 January 2024
port bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW fails to respond to DCC request for rescue slipway in Letterkenny

27 January 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday January 26th

26 January 2024
hgomneless dec
News, Top Stories

Slight rise in number of families and dependent children registered homeless in the North West

26 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

donegal_cycle_01
News, Top Stories

Public urged to have their say on Letterkenny Active Travel Project

27 January 2024
port bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW fails to respond to DCC request for rescue slipway in Letterkenny

27 January 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday January 26th

26 January 2024
hgomneless dec
News, Top Stories

Slight rise in number of families and dependent children registered homeless in the North West

26 January 2024
esb networks
News, Top Stories

Safety warning issued as street lights aren’t being repaired in the aftermath of Isha and Jocelyn

26 January 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Unsustainable pressure on hospitals highlights negative impact of HSE recruitment freeze – IMO

26 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube