Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Reaction – Oisin Gallen honoured to collect GAA Award at Sport Star Awards

 

Oisin Gallen, Sean MacCumhaills, receiving his award at Donegal Sports Star Award from Special Guest Jim McGuinness. (NW Newspix)

Sean Mac Cumhaill’s clubman Oisin Gallen was honoured to be named as the GAA winner at the 2023 Donegal Sports Star Awards ceremony held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

Last year was a very good one on the field for the rising star. He produced a number of super displays for both club and county.

In the 2023 Donegal Senior Football Championship Oisin ended up the Championship’s top scorer with one goal and 56 points. In December Oisin was named as the recipient of the annual Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh Memorial Trophy.

Oisin is only the second MacCumhaills player to win the GAA category at he sports start award. Andy Curran is the other and he was the first ever recipient in 1976 the year that the Donegal Sports Star Awards started.

After the awards, Ciaran Cannon spoke with Oisin.

lotto
News, Top Stories

Windfall for lucky Lotto player in Donegal

27 January 2024
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Ireland must join with South Africa in its case against Israel’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

27 January 2024
British Passport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Case of Donegal Lord highlighted in HoC during bill on British Citizenship rights

27 January 2024
Carlow Weather Sharan Dust
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plume of Saharan dust on way to Ireland

27 January 2024
Advertisement

