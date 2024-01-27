Reaction – Oisin Gallen honoured to collect GAA Award at Sport Star Awards

Sean Mac Cumhaill’s clubman Oisin Gallen was honoured to be named as the GAA winner at the 2023 Donegal Sports Star Awards ceremony held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

Last year was a very good one on the field for the rising star. He produced a number of super displays for both club and county.

In the 2023 Donegal Senior Football Championship Oisin ended up the Championship’s top scorer with one goal and 56 points. In December Oisin was named as the recipient of the annual Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh Memorial Trophy.

Oisin is only the second MacCumhaills player to win the GAA category at he sports start award. Andy Curran is the other and he was the first ever recipient in 1976 the year that the Donegal Sports Star Awards started.

After the awards, Ciaran Cannon spoke with Oisin.