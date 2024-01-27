Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Recognition in sport is very important – Jim McGuinness

Grace Boyle Chairperson of the Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee making a presentation to Guest of Honour Jim McGuinness. Also in photo are John McLaughlin (Donegal Co Co CEO) and Donegal Cathaoirleach Colr Martin Harley. (NW Newspix)

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness was the special guest at Friday’s Donegal Sports Star Awards in Letterkenny.

The Glenties man won the Coach of the Year when Donegal won the All Ireland in 2012 and was the 99 GAA winner having become the first player from the county to captain a Sigerson Cup winning side with Tralee.

Jim is back at the helm for a second term and the serious competition starts on Sunday in Ballybofey with the league opener against Cork.

The Donegal boss told Highland’s Ciaran Cannon recognition in sport is very important:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lotto
News, Top Stories

Windfall for lucky Lotto player in Donegal

27 January 2024
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Ireland must join with South Africa in its case against Israel’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

27 January 2024
British Passport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Case of Donegal Lord highlighted in HoC during bill on British Citizenship rights

27 January 2024
Carlow Weather Sharan Dust
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plume of Saharan dust on way to Ireland

27 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

lotto
News, Top Stories

Windfall for lucky Lotto player in Donegal

27 January 2024
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Ireland must join with South Africa in its case against Israel’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

27 January 2024
British Passport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Case of Donegal Lord highlighted in HoC during bill on British Citizenship rights

27 January 2024
Carlow Weather Sharan Dust
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plume of Saharan dust on way to Ireland

27 January 2024
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of PAC wants those responsible for Toy Show Musical failure to be held accountable

27 January 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more action to reduce homelessness

27 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube