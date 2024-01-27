Recognition in sport is very important – Jim McGuinness

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness was the special guest at Friday’s Donegal Sports Star Awards in Letterkenny.

The Glenties man won the Coach of the Year when Donegal won the All Ireland in 2012 and was the 99 GAA winner having become the first player from the county to captain a Sigerson Cup winning side with Tralee.

Jim is back at the helm for a second term and the serious competition starts on Sunday in Ballybofey with the league opener against Cork.