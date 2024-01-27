Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Tanaiste insists Government and HSE are doing all they can to reduce trolley numbers

The Tanaiste insists the Government and HSE are doing everything they can, to reduce the number of people being treated on trolleys at overcrowded hospitals.

The Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation says the high numbers on trolleys are leading to very dangerous situations for patients and nurses, who are trying their best to provide safe care.

Yesterday 530 people were without a bed at hospitals across the country, 28 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Michael Martin says everything is being done that can be done to alleviate the pressure:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Carlow Weather Sharan Dust
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plume of Saharan dust on way to Ireland

27 January 2024
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of PAC wants those responsible for Toy Show Musical failure to be held accountable

27 January 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more action to reduce homelessness

27 January 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste insists Government and HSE are doing all they can to reduce trolley numbers

27 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Carlow Weather Sharan Dust
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plume of Saharan dust on way to Ireland

27 January 2024
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of PAC wants those responsible for Toy Show Musical failure to be held accountable

27 January 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more action to reduce homelessness

27 January 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste insists Government and HSE are doing all they can to reduce trolley numbers

27 January 2024
donegal_cycle_01
News, Top Stories

Public urged to have their say on Letterkenny Active Travel Project

27 January 2024
port bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW fails to respond to DCC request for rescue slipway in Letterkenny

27 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube