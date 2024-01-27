Tanaiste insists Government and HSE are doing all they can to reduce trolley numbers

The Tanaiste insists the Government and HSE are doing everything they can, to reduce the number of people being treated on trolleys at overcrowded hospitals.

The Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation says the high numbers on trolleys are leading to very dangerous situations for patients and nurses, who are trying their best to provide safe care.

Yesterday 530 people were without a bed at hospitals across the country, 28 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Michael Martin says everything is being done that can be done to alleviate the pressure: