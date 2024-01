The annual Bloody Sunday March takes place today.

January 30th marks the 52nd anniversary of the day British soldiers shot unarmed civilians in Derry. 14 people died.

The march gets underway at 2:30pm

The main speaker at today’s event is Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action and one of the “Elbit Eight.”

Kate Nash is the sister of William Nash who died on Bloody Sunday, speaking earlier this week she says she is grateful for the continued support in their fight for justice: