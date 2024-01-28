Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Investigations continuing into theft of €7,000 worth of building materials in Stranorlar

Garda

Gardai are continuing to investigate the theft of €7,000 worth of building material from a Stranorlar business.

The business was targeted on January 11th but only reported to Gardai in recent days.

Gardai say enquiries are ongoing.

