Investigations continuing into theft of €7,000 worth of building materials in Stranorlar

Gardai are continuing to investigate the theft of €7,000 worth of building material from a Stranorlar business.
The business was targeted on January 11th but only reported to Gardai in recent days.
Gardai say enquiries are ongoing.
