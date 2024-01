Donegal Ladies were beaten 1-08 to 1-04 by Kildare at O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

At half time John McNulty’s side led 1-03 to 0-05 with Katie Dowds scoring the goal for the hosts but Kildare came on strong in the second half and claimed the victory.

After the game Donegal boss John McNulty told Maureen O’Donnell that he was disappointed with the defeat…