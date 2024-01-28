Just 43 defective block homes receive full funding under redress scheme

Just 43 defective block homeowners in Donegal have been able to draw down full grants under the defective block redress scheme.

Figures obtained by Sinn Fein Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin reveal that in Donegal and Mayo only 54 applicants have received full funding to remediate their properties since the redress scheme opened.

Meanwhile, under the enhanced defective concrete block grant scheme which opened last year, 228 new applications have been submitted.

Deputy Ó Broin was in Inishowen today to meet with affected homeowners.

Councillor Jack Murray fears the worst unless affected homes are urgently repaired: