Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Just 43 defective block homes receive full funding under redress scheme

Just 43 defective block homeowners in Donegal have been able to draw down full grants under the defective block redress scheme.

Figures obtained by Sinn Fein Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin reveal that in Donegal and Mayo only 54 applicants have received full funding to remediate their properties since the redress scheme opened.

Meanwhile, under the enhanced defective concrete block grant scheme which opened last year, 228 new applications have been submitted.

Deputy Ó Broin was in Inishowen today to meet with affected homeowners.

Councillor Jack Murray fears the worst unless affected homes are urgently repaired:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

O Broin Visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Just 43 defective block homes receive full funding under redress scheme

28 January 2024
Missing LK
News, Top Stories

Concern over woman missing from Letterkenny

28 January 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Further calls for HSE recruitment freeze to be lifted

28 January 2024
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Donegal funeral director warns of fake streaming page set up on social media

28 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

O Broin Visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Just 43 defective block homes receive full funding under redress scheme

28 January 2024
Missing LK
News, Top Stories

Concern over woman missing from Letterkenny

28 January 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Further calls for HSE recruitment freeze to be lifted

28 January 2024
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Donegal funeral director warns of fake streaming page set up on social media

28 January 2024
IMG_3409
News, Audio, Top Stories

Annual Bloody Sunday march takes place today

28 January 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into theft of €7,000 worth of building materials in Stranorlar

28 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube