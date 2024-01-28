Man in 70s punched while walking dog in Newtownstewart

Investigations are continuing following the assault of a man in his 70’s in Newtownstewart last Thursday.

The man received multiple punches to his face while walking his dog in the Millbrook Lane at around 4:20pm.

He received medical treatment for bruising to his face and a cut to his knee following the incident.

The male suspect was described as being aged in his 20’s and was wearing a grey coloured tracksuit. He was accompanied by another male, thought to be in his 20’s, and two dogs who were off their leads.

Anyone with any information in connection with the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, is asked to contact police.