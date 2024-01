Mickey Harte was pleased to come out of Tralee with a win to start Derry’s Division One campaign on a positive note.

The contingent from All Ireland Champions Glen lined out for the Oak Leaf County with Conor Glass and Ciaran McFaul getting on the scoresheet in the 0-15 to 2-8 victory.

Shane McGuigan who scored 0-7, kicked the winning score late in the game.

The Derry boss told the assembled media afterwards he felt Derry brought their A game to Tralee.