50 lambs have been stolen from land in Co Derry.

The Texel and Suffolk-bred ewe lambs, which have orange markings, are reported to have been taken from a field on Teenaght Road in Claudy sometime between 7pm on Thursday last and 7am on Friday morning.

Constable Holden says this is a significant financial loss to the owner.

Police say a trailer would have been required to transport the lambs.

They are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity to contact them.