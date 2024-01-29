Another crash leads to further calls for safety measures on Rahan Road, Letterkenny

Another crash has led to further calls for safety measures to urgently be installed on the Rahan Road in Letterkenny.
In recent days a car went off the road at the Rahan/Listack junction.
There has been a noted increase in traffic on the route due to long traffic delays experienced while works were being carried out on the Four Lane road – the main artery into Letterkenny.
Donegal Aontu representative, Mary T Sweeney says a digital traffic count and a feasibility study needs to be carried out.
She says the rise in larger vehicles on the road is concerning also: