Council urged to support households who dispose of rubbish responsibly

Donegal County Council is being urged to do more to support households who are disposing of rubbish responsibly.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says he is concerned about the ongoing illegal dumping taking place across the county which the Council acknowledged.

He says under the new Climate Action Plan being developed by the Council, resources need to be put in place to ensure waste management is not privatised.

Councillor McGowan believes initiatives underway in other parts of the country would be hugely beneficial to Donegal:

